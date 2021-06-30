wetin-you-no-go-see-for-lagos?-massive-reactions-as-man-laments-after-seeing-yam-inside-meat-pie

A Nigerian man has lamented discovering yam inside meat pie he bought in the Ikodoru area of Lagos state

In a video that was shared on social media, the man could be heard complaining that there was no single meat in the pie

Nigerians on social media couldn’t stop laughing and they advised the man to manage it, saying meat is now costly in the country

A disheartened Nigerian man has lamented on social media after buying meat pie and discovering yam inside the pastry.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man said there was no single meat in the pie.

The Nigerian man found yam inside meat pie he bought in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He said:

“It is meat pie that I bought but all I see inside it is yam and no single meat. Why didn’t they give me palm oil to eat the pie?”

According to @instablog9ja, the man bought the meat pie in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

See the hilarious video below:

Nigerians can’t stop laughing to the video

Many Nigerians on social media joked about the man’s situation as they flooded the comment section of the post.

@_nedu said:

“Yam way don cost?? Them try for you oh.”

@samanthaflorie commented:

“How much you buy am?”

@mrs_hardheyhorlah said:

“All those N50 meatpie they sell inside wheelbarrow. Enjoy jare.”

@thatbrowngirln wrote:

“Bros, things cost, no vess.”

Lagos commercial bus with shower as brake spark reactions

In other news, photos of a Lagos commercial bus popularly known as Danfo with a showerhead as its brake clutch generated reactions among Nigerians.

A man took to Twitter to share the weird bus body part.

@Davidchibike wrote:

“There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo.”

In the images he shared, the driver applied the shower head like it was a normal car brake.

