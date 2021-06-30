western-governors-to-meet-with-biden-about-wildfires-amid-historic-heat-wave

(CNN) President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with governors from Western states about the threat of wildfires and announce new wildfire response initiatives amid a record-breaking heat wave in the region, a senior administration official said.

During a call with reporters Tuesday night, the official said the threat is fueled by climate change and spurred on by “the devastating intersection of severe drought and extreme heat that is impacting western communities.” Just this week, Portland, Oregon, set an all-time, record-high temperature three days in a row, topping out at 116 degrees on Monday. Seattle hit 108 degrees, besting the all-time record it set just a day earlier.

This wildfire season, the official added, is already outpacing last season in terms of the number of large fires.

Democratic governors from Oregon, California, New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada will attend the meeting, along with the Republican governors of Wyoming and Utah, the White House previously announced. Administration officials confirmed Tuesday that the meeting will be virtual.

“The President will ask participants what additional resources they need and what actions can be taken immediately to protect communities, improve emergency preparedness and address the growing wildfire threat facing our community,” the official said.