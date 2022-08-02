west-virginia-reaches-$400-million-opioid-deal-with-distributors

West Virginia has reached a $400 million settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp. , AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc., over allegations that the companies fueled the opioid epidemic in the state and created a health crisis.

The settlement, reached Monday, is the latest in a wave of others over the past year, including one in which the three distributors and drug company Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay roughly $25 billion to resolve litigation brought by states. West Virginia had chosen not to participate in that earlier settlement.