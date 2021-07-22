west-indies-australia-2nd-odi-postponed-after-virus-positive

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — The second one-day international between the West Indies and Australia on Thursday was postponed after a staff member of the host side tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person was not named by Cricket West Indies.

In the event of a positive test, the series protocols specify both teams and match officials return immediately to their hotel and be retested. They remain in isolation depending on the results of the tests.

“A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” CWI said.

The third and last day-night match is scheduled for Saturday.

The toss for the second ODI was won by Australia, which chose to bat first at Kensington Oval.

Australia won the first ODI on Tuesday by 133 runs.

