West Ham United are interested in signing Michael Keane from Premier League rivals Everton in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that the Hammers could make a move for the English defender in the middle of the season, but that would depend on whether or not Craig Dawson wants to leave. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa wanted to sign Dawson in the summer of 2src22, but the Hammers decided to keep him after failing to land Jan Bednarek.

Keane has on the books of Everton since 2src17, but the former Manchester United and Burnley defender is struggling for playing time at the Toffees at the moment. The 29-year-old has made only substitute appearance in the Premier League and has played two times in the Carabao Cup for Frank Lampard’s side so far this season.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with  14 points from 15 matches, just a point above the relegate zone. Meanwhile, Everton currently find themselves 17th in the standings with 14 points from 15 games.

