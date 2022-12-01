West Ham United interested in Celtic’s Josip Juranovic

West Ham United are interested in signing Josip Juranovic from Celtic in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that Premier League club West Ham have been impressed by the full-back and could make a move to bring him from defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in the middle of the season.

However, according to the report, any potential move from West Ham for Juranovic depends on whether or not Bayer Leverkusen make a move for Vladimir Coufal. German club Bayer want to sign Coufal and the Hammers could sell him in the January transfer window, but only at the right price.

Juranovic has made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring one goal in the process. The full-back has also played six times in the UEFA Champions League, twice in the Scottish League and once in the Scottish League Cup for the Hoops so far this campaign.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches, a point above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Celtic currently find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 42 points from 15 games, as many as nine points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.