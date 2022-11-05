West Ham team news & predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United’s Premier League woes continued last weekend as they suffered a seventh defeat of the season.

The Hammers have now dropped into 13th after the defeat away at Old Trafford.

During midweek though they were able to rest players in their final Europa League Conference match.

David Moyes will be hoping his team will now be raring to go against an improving Crystal Palace team.

West Ham predicted line-up vs Crystal PalaceLukasz FabianskiLukasz Fabianski will miss Sunday’s London derby with a knee injury.

The Pole sustained the knock in the game at Old Trafford.

Alphonse Areola replaced him at half-time and he is expected to do the same again on the weekend.

Lucas PaquetáWest Ham will be boosted by the return of Lucas Paquetá.

The Brazilian has been missing with a shoulder injury.

He returned to training this week and is in contention to play.

Maxwel Cornet remains unavailable due to a calf injury.

Maxwel Cornet remains unavailable due to a calf injury.

The winger had been close to making a return but suffered a setback in his recovery.

He is now expected back for their EFL Cup match against Blackburn on Wednesday.

–