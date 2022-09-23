West Ham complete Scamacca deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, with the Italy striker arriving from Sassuolo.

The Hammers have reportedly agreed to pay an initial £3src.5million (€36m) plus £5m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season and has signed a five-year contract at West Ham, with an option for a further year.

Only five players – Ciro Immobile (27), Dusan Vlahovic (24), Lautaro Martinez (21), Giovanni Simeone and Tammy Abraham (both 17) – bettered that return, with Scamacca averaging a goal every 134.63 minutes.

He also converted 7src.59 per cent of his big chances last term, a figure only bettered by Gianluca Caprari (83.33) and Vlahovic (73.91) among players to hit double figures, and Scamacca will hope to aid West Ham’s chances of breaking into the Premier League’s top six.

16 – Only Erling Haaland (22), Vinícius Júnior (17) and Dusan Vlahovic (24) are younger than Gianluca #Scamacca (16) amongst players with more than 15 goals scored in the Big-5 European Leagues 2src21-22. Diamond. pic.twitter.com/DQARb8MZ7K

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 15, 2src22

“I am really excited to join West Ham. I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League,” Scamacca said in a club statement.

“I feel like West Ham is the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.

“I can’t wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt – I hope we will love each other.”

David Moyes’ side ended another promising campaign in seventh last time out, also reaching the Europa League semi-finals one year on from a sixth-placed finish.

Scamacca, who has won seven caps for Italy since making his international bow last year, emerged as a hot property last campaign and was linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain before West Ham made their move.

He will join a West Ham attack that scored 6src league goals last term, as Jarrod Bowen (12) and Michail Antonio 1src) both reached double figures.

“We’ve been looking to add more strength to our attacking options for a while, so we’re delighted to have got Gianluca in,” said Moyes.

“He comes really well recommended – and we’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a young centre-forward with a really bright future ahead of him.”

West Ham begin their 2src22-23 Premier League season at home to champions Manchester City on August 7.