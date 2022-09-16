West Ham captain Rice hits out at ´shambles´ VAR decision

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has hit out at a VAR call that went against the Hammers on Saturday, labelling it a “shambles”.

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, where the visitors saw a 9srcth-minute Maxwel Cornet effort ruled out.

VAR looked at the goal and the strike was ruled out due to a foul from Jarrod Bowen on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, sparking a furious response from the Hammers.

David Moyes declared it was “scandalous” in his post-match comments and West Ham captain Rice agreed, taking to social media to share his thoughts in a series of tweets.

“That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles,” read the first post, alongside a laughing emoji.

“Can’t believe the referee has even been asked to go take a look at the monitor! Cannot see how they’ve come to that decision.”

“Sorry for the frustration but there is so much at stake! To have that go against you in the 9srcth minute is gutting! Onto the next one we go.”

The defeat maintained West Ham’s slow start to the season, in which they’ve won just one of their opening six matches.

The Hammers will turn their attention to Thursday’s UEFA Conference League group stage opener against Romanian side FCSB, before hosting Newcastle United next Sunday.

— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 3, 2src22