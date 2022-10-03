West Ham boss David Moyes under pressure ahead of Wolves clash following woeful start

West Ham boss David Moyes is coming under increasing pressure from the Hammers hierarchy following their poor start to the season in the wake of extravagant spending over the summer.

Moyes and co. were impressive last season, finishing 7th and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since then, they have splashed out over £150m on eight new additions, including hitman Gianluca Scamacca and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, along with Flynn Downes, Emerson Palmeiri, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and Alphonse Areola.

But these additions have not yet proved value on the pitch, with the Hammers having picked up just one win so far in what has been a dismal start to the Premier League season, with three defeats in their last five games.

This has left them in the relegation zone, one place ahead of newly promoted Nottingham Forest solely by virtue of goal difference.

And, according to the Telegraph, his job could soon be forfeit should results not improve, despite last season’s impressive outings.

“There is not currently any sense of panic at West Ham, but Moyes needs to inspire a fast upturn in form and results starting at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday”, they report.

Wolves are two points better off than West Ham and sources believe that fixture along with the following four League games could be vital to Moyes’ long-term security”, it is added.

The Premier League has already seen two managerial departures so far this season, with Bournemouth’s Scott Parker being shown the door, while Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel also departed after an indifferent start.

A result against Wolves would help ensure that Moyes does not become no.3.

