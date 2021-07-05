- Werewolves Within: Josh Ruben Talks Knives Out Similarities, Working With Ubisoft ComingSoon.net
- Werewolves Within Is Officially the BEST Video Game Movie | CBR CBR – Comic Book Resources
- Werewolves Within and Why Werewolf Whodunnits Are The Best Whodunnits Collider.com
- Review: Warmly satirical Werewolves Within is comic horror with a heart Ars Technica
- Sam Richardson Is Having a Well-Deserved Moment in ‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘Werewolves Within’ Decider
- View Full coverage on Google News