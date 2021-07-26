We’re working to uncover who Boko Haram members were before they became terrorists – Tonye Princewill

Former governorship aspirant in Rivers State, and frontline movie producer, Prince Tonye Princewill, has revealed that he is currently working behind the scene to uncover who Boko Haram members were before they joined the terrorist group.

He said this while disclosing that the casting for a movie titled “Boko Haram” will start before the end of the year, adding that the Nigerians will be exposed to what is going on in families in the North-Eastern region.

Princewill, who was the Producer of the popular movie, 76, pointed out that families and victims of these Boko Haram fighters are in the background forgotten while the focus is on the terrorists themselves and most of their popular victims.

“We’re doing another movie which is going to be about Boko Haram. We want to tell authentic movies and sometimes, such movies hurt,” he told Arise TV.

“Sometimes people ask me what is the connection between movie production and politics and honestly speaking, it’s all about the image of Nigeria. I’m not in the business of complaining.

“The complainer is complaining about the moment, ‘this is not right. Everybody has the right to complain but I’m going beyond that so how do I make sure I’m not complaining tomorrow.

“We’ll definitely start casting that Boko Haram film before the end of the year. It’s about the lives of the common people within this madness. In 76, we looked at the lives of the women, the family.

“No one looks at the family. The chief protagonist, the coup plotters, the victims of the coup plotters were are the front burner and no one is talking about the wives who were affected by the coup. So this is what we going to do with the Boko Haram movie.

“We want to go behind the scenes, we want to go into the day to day and lives of the Boko Haram people before they became Boko Haram members. Let people understand the human factor.”