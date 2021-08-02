The popular Star Wars character will soon be available as a virtual pet.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/Bioreports



Roughly two decades after the device’s heyday, Tamagotchi is back with two brand-new R2-D2 editions. The virtual pet will allow owners to care for and play with their virtual Artoo or else risk the droid getting stolen by Jawas. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will come with two games, plus seven more unlockable games. It’s scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

Don’t get me wrong, Artoo is arguably the hero of the entire Star Wars saga, not to mention my personal favorite from the franchise. He deserves any spotlight given to him. But Tamagotchi isn’t the most obvious platform for new Star Wars gear.

The company still offers new devices, like the Tamagotchi Pix and the Tamagotchi smartwatch. But the brand hasn’t garnered major attention since the start of the new millennium. At least, not until today’s announcement of the first official R2-D2 Tamagotchi. (Star Wars’ previous foray into virtual pets was with competitor Giga Pets.)

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi comes in two versions: One with a white base and blue detailing, which mimic’s the droid’s on-screen appearance, and one with a transparent blue base and white detailing — an homage to the company’s original products in the late ’90s. For people who are more interested in the gameplay than the nostalgia, you’ll have to keep Artoo charged up and clean. You’ll also be able to play a small-screen version of holochess (aka Dejarik) without worrying about throwing your game against Wookiee opponents.

The devices are up for preorder starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. It’s unclear how much they’ll cost, but other Tamagotchi products are in the $20-to-$25 range.