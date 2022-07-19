We’re not soliciting funds for ESN, those donating funding criminal activities in Southeast – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned people of the Southeast against donating funds to criminals masquerading as operatives of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB explained that it never appointed anybody to solicit funds for ESN.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, said those donating may ignorantly be funding criminal activities in the Southeast.

A statement by Powerful reads: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to sound a note of warning over a piece of worrisome information coming to the global family of IPOB in Biafraland and to particularly warn those going around collecting money from politicians with the name of Eastern Security Network (ESN) to stop.

“We maintained that no politicians, businessmen, and religious leaders should for any reason part with money to anyone flashing the name of ESN security outfit without following the proper channels. We encourage our people to report anyone masquerading as IPOB-ESN using any trick to collect money from people to any IPOB family. Anyone giving money to such criminals maybe ignorantly funding criminal activities against our land and people.

“We want our people to know that IPOB leadership has never authorized anyone to threaten and coarse our people to support ESN. Hence such people or groups are scammers and therefore should be regarded and treated as such. ESN was established to secure our land from Fulani terrorists and are funded by selfless contributions of IPOB family members and other individuals who want our land secured. All politicians in the Eastern States should stop encouraging criminalities and focus on liberating the land given to them by given to us by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama who is in charge and in Heaven.

“Any individual, corporate body, organizations that wish to support the security of our land should follow the proper channels.

“There is only one ESN under IPOB with disciplined and powerful leadership globally, known as the Directorate Of State (DOS), whose structural leadership pattern is “Command and Control.”