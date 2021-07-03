Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Wilfred Machage, has said his home government was not involved in the extradition of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s family had alleged that the IPOB leader was extradited from Kenya, aided by the Kenyan government. Read the story HERE.

However, at a briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage said: “Kenya was not involved in the alleged arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu.

“To us, therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concerted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“The Government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of our dear President on this matter as has been reported.

“I, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasise that our two countries, Kenya and Nigeria, have and continue to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens.”

