We're not happy at being dragged into Nnamdi Kanu's matter – Kenyan govt

The Kenyan government has denied involvement in the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It insisted: “It does not want to be dragged into Nigeria’s internal affairs.”

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Wilfred Machage, stated this in Abuja on Friday.

“I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of self-claimed IPOB leader,” Machage said.

IPOB claimed Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya.

Ever since the secessionist was extradited to Nigeria, there has been a lot of speculation over where he was picked up.

However, in a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, it was claimed that their leader was arrested in Kenya.

Powerful said, “news has reached Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s family that he has been unlawfully arrested in Kenya, detained and has subsequently been the subject of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria where he is now detained.”

