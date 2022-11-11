We’re monitoring Twitter under new owner – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government is monitoring Twitter closely under the new ownership of Elon Musk.

The FG had in 2021 banned the social media platform, claiming it was being used as a medium to spread fake news and hate speech in an attempt to destablisie the country’s unity.

However, the minister who spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, said there is no intention of banning the platform again.

The minister reportedly said since the new ownership, he had been asked severally if another ban was coming.

He said, “We have no intention of banning any social media platform again. But we will also not sit by and allow any platform whatsoever to throw our nation into crisis.

“Let me say this, We are closely monitoring the evolving developments at Twitter. It has never been our intention to ban any social media platform or stifle free speech. Not at all.

“Many have called to ask us what will become of our agreement with Twitter in view of the change in its ownership and they have also asked for our reaction following reports that there has been a spike in fake news, disinformation and hate speech since the micro-blogging site changed ownership.

“We have also been asked if there is going to be another ban.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

–