‘We’re going to get this done’: Biden on Capitol Hill to push infrastructure package – live – The Guardian

Wildfires burning across the US west have engulfed nearly a million acres and drawn in about 16,000 firefighters and workers to battle the blazes. The onslaught comes as the region reels from intense drought and deadly heatwaves amplified by the climate crisis.

“The amount of fire, where they’re burning, and just the intensity of them is very concerning,” said Faith Kearns, a scientist at the California Institute for Water Resources.

The fast-moving Bootleg fire in southern Oregon has burned more than 200,000 acres. It has already destroyed several homes and threatens thousands more, as officials warn that tinder-dry conditions and high temperatures could exacerbate the situation on Wednesday.



Al Lawson, the fire incident commander, warned responders: “As you go out there today – adjust your reality.”

“We have not seen a fire move like this, in these conditions, this early in the year. Expect the fire to do things that you have not seen before,” he said.

Mark Enty, a spokesman for the North-west Incident Management Team working to contain the fire, said the Bootleg fire had doubled in size each day.

“That’s sort of like having a new fire every day,” Enty said.

