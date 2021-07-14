‘We’re going to get this done’: Biden on Capitol Hill to push infrastructure package – live – The Guardian

18:08
Biden is meeting today with General Austin “Scott” Miller – who until recently was the top US general in Afghanistan – to thank him “for his extraordinary service,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
“As the final commander of the Resolute Support Mission, General Miller oversaw the vast majority of our drawdown from Afghanistan, which is a particularly vulnerable period for our troops,” she said in a statement. “That this drawdown has been conducted in such an orderly and safe way is a testament to General Miller’s leadership, and the President looks forward to personally thanking him later today.”
The US withdrawal process from Afghanistan now nearly complete, according to US Central Command. The Biden administration has also announced an “Operation Allies Refuge” to evacuate Afghani people who assisted US troops and therefore risk retaliation by staying in the country.
17:42
Wildfires tear through nearly 1m acres in US west as 16,000 firefighters battle onslaught
Wildfires burning across the US west have engulfed nearly a million acres and drawn in about 16,000 firefighters and workers to battle the blazes. The onslaught comes as the region reels from intense drought and deadly heatwaves amplified by the climate crisis.
“The amount of fire, where they’re burning, and just the intensity of them is very concerning,” said Faith Kearns, a scientist at the California Institute for Water Resources.
The fast-moving Bootleg fire in southern Oregon has burned more than 200,000 acres. It has already destroyed several homes and threatens thousands more, as officials warn that tinder-dry conditions and high temperatures could exacerbate the situation on Wednesday.
Al Lawson, the fire incident commander, warned responders: “As you go out there today – adjust your reality.”
“We have not seen a fire move like this, in these conditions, this early in the year. Expect the fire to do things that you have not seen before,” he said.
Mark Enty, a spokesman for the North-west Incident Management Team working to contain the fire, said the Bootleg fire had doubled in size each day.
“That’s sort of like having a new fire every day,” Enty said.
17:20
Joe Biden has approved of Senate Democrats’ “human infrastructure” plan, the White House said.
The budget agreement “would grow the middle class, generate strong economic growth, and create millions of jobs,” the White House said in a statement.
In a meeting with the Dems, the president “also discussed how the means for funding these critical investments is popular with the American people, who know that the wealthiest individuals and corporations often pay a lower tax bill than teachers and firefighters”, the statement said. And he “repeatedly hit on how the effects of climate change are undeniable, and that the public is demanding action that the budget resolution will deliver”.
Crucial moderates will have to get on board in order for Democrats to pass the $3.5tn plan via the budget reconciliation process, circumventing the filibuster.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will have to shepherd the package through the House, said she approved of it: “This budget agreement is a victory for the American people, making historic, once-in-a-generation progress for families across the nation.”
Updated
17:00
Today so far
That’s it from me today. My west coast colleague, Maanvi Singh, will take over the blog for the next few hours.
Here’s where the day stands so far:
- Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill for a meeting to discuss Senate Democrats’ $3.5tn “human infrastructure” plan. The president attended the Senate Democratic caucus’ weekly policy lunch this afternoon, one day after majority leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on the spending proposal. Speaking to reporters just before the lunch started, Biden said, “We’re going to get this done.”
- Schumer acknowledged it would be a “long” road to passing the $3.5tn proposal. Senate Democrats still need to hammer out the details of the spending package and get the entire caucus on board before they can move forward. “But we are going to get this done because we so fervently believe that we must make average American lives a whole lot better,” Schumer said.
- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell dismissed Biden’s criticism of Republican voting restrictions, as experts warn that the US is facing a potential democratic crisis. The Republican leader specifically mocked Biden’s argument that the voting restrictions and the “big lie” of widespread fraud in the 2020 election represent “the most significant test of our democracy since the civil war”, as the president said in Philadelphia yesterday. “What utter nonsense,” McConnell said. “It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible.”
- The select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection announced it will hold its first hearing later this month. On 27 July, the panel will hear first-hand testimony from some of the US Capitol police and DC Metropolitan police Department officers who defended the Capitol as pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the building. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has still not named anyone to the committee, and it’s unclear whether he will do so before the hearing occurs.
- The Biden administration said it will start evacuating at-risk Afghans by the end of the month. The announcement from Jen Psaki comes as the US military continues its withdrawal operation and the Taliban makes territorial advances across Afghanistan. “The reason that we are taking these steps is because these are courageous individuals,” Psaki said. “We want to make sure we recognize and value the role they’ve played over the last several years.”
Maanvi will have more coming up, so stay tuned.
Updated
16:46
Martin Pengelly
Shortly before the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, told aides the US was facing a “Reichstag moment” because Donald Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Führer”, according to an eagerly awaited book about Trump’s last year in office.
The excerpts from I Alone Can Fix This, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, were reported by New York magazine on Wednesday. The authors’ employer, the Washington Post, published the first extract from the book a day earlier. It will be published next week.
Milley’s invocation of Germany under the Third Reich follows a report in another book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election, by Michael C Bender, that Trump told his chief of staff, John Kelly, “Hitler did a lot of good things”.
Trump denies having made the remark.
Leonnig and Rucker report that Milley spoke to an “old friend”, who warned the general that Trump and his allies were trying to “overturn the government” in response to Joe Biden’s election victory, which Trump falsely maintains was the result of electoral fraud.
Milley is reported to have said: “They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed. You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with guns.”
Updated
16:32
Joe Biden is meeting with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure framework.
Among the attendees are New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and Illinois governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, as well as Vermont governor Phil Scott, a Republican.
The meeting comes one day after a bipartisan group of more than 350 US mayors signed a letter indicating their support for the framework.
Taking a couple questions from reporters, Biden said he believed there may be some “slight adjustments” to the pay-fors in the infrastructure plan, but he said the proposal was in “good shape”.
When asked if simultaneously pursuing the bipartisan bill and the separate Democrats-only reconciliation package might jeopardize either proposal, Biden replied, “No, I think it’s the only way to get it done is having those two tracks.”
Updated
16:03
House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her appointees to the January 6 select committee earlier this month, after the chamber voted in favor of forming the panel.
In addition to Republican Liz Cheney, Pelosi named Democrats Bennie Thompson, Elaine Luria, Jamie Raskin, Stephanie Murphy, Pete Aguilar, Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren to the committee. Thompson, who chairs the House homeland security committee, will serve as chairman.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy strongly opposed the formation of the select committee, and he has not yet appointed anyone to serve on the panel. The Republican leader said yesterday that he had not yet decided whether he would do so.
“I haven’t made a decision yet, even to appoint,” McCarthy told Fox News. “I’m discussing it with my members. I have a real concern, the scope of what we’re looking at.”
However, because Pelosi was given more spots to fill than McCarthy, the committee already has a quorum to begin holding hearings. The first one is now set to take place in about two weeks.
15:51
January 6 select committee to hold hearing with Capitol Police officers
The select committee formed to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has just announced it will hold its first hearing later this month.
On July 27, the committee will hear first-hand testimony from some of the US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police Department officers who defended the Capitol and lawmakers as pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the building.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has still not named anyone to the panel, but speaker Nancy Pelosi has already appointed enough members to form a quorum.
Although McCarthy has not chosen his appointees, the committee will include at least one Republican member: congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was tapped by Pelosi.
Updated
15:38
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has sent a letter to her caucus members praising Senate Democrats $3.5tn plan to invest in “human infrastructure”.
In her “Dear Colleague” letter to fellow House Democrats, Pelosi said the plan indicates the final bill “will contain many of House Democrats’ top priorities, including transformative action on the investments needed to confront the climate crisis”.
“This budget agreement is a victory for the American people, making historic, once-in-a-generation progress for families across the nation,” the Democratic speaker said.
“Every Member can be proud of the priorities that this budget commits to – and every Member should know that we will fight to ensure that our priorities become law.”
Pelosi added that House committees “stand ready to work with the Senate,” as Democrats begin the long process to turn the $3.5tn plan into an actual bill that can be passed via reconciliation.
15:12
Jessica Glenza
A cluster of midwestern and southern states have emerged as a new center of Covid-19 outbreaks, as the highly transmissible Delta variant sweeps across poorly vaccinated populations in the US.
The news marks a potentially serious setback for the Biden administration’s attempts to curb and control the pandemic as the Delta variant – which has wreaked havoc in the UK and elsewhere – is starting to spread more widely in America.
It also comes as life in much of the US has started to return to near normal, with many Covid-19 restrictions having been lifted, and as the vaccination program has slowed down.
Rates of Covid-19 cases in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi are among the highest in the country, and their vaccination rates among the lowest. Covid also appears to be gaining ground in the American west.
Even so, overall numbers of new Covid-19 cases are low. New infections are less than one-10th the average daily rate at the height of the pandemic in January, even as they have doubled in the last two weeks.
“We are not where we were in April 2020,” said Dr David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University and an expert in infectious diseases. Nevertheless, he said, “We’ve seen those counts can go up substantially and quickly, so we need to be cautious but without panicking.”
14:55
Well, that was quick: the White House has already released one of the videos that pop star Olivia Rodrigo recorded to encourage young people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy,” Rodrigo says in the video. “Getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends and your family. Let’s get vaccinated.”
Earlier this afternoon, Rodrigo made an appearance in the White House briefing room, and she told reporters she was “beyond honored and humbled” to assist the Biden administration’s vaccination outreach efforts.
The White House said Rodrigo would also meet with Dr Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden this afternoon. One White House staffer already shared a photo of Rodrigo with Fauci:
14:37
Joe Biden left Capitol Hill after meeting with Senate Democrats for about 45 minutes to discuss their $3.5tn plan to invest in “human infrastructure”.
Reporters shouted questions at the president as he prepared to depart, and he said in response, “Great to be home. Great to be back with my colleagues. I think we’re going to get a lot done.”
With that, Biden left to return to the White House, where he will soon meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss the separate bipartisan infrastructure framework.
Updated