Sterling Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The bank said this on Sunday in a statement titled ‘Sterling Bank reaffirms commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion’.

It said it would further improve gender, ethnicity, persons with disabilities, and generational diversity by strengthening processes and programmes to provide equal possible outcomes for every individual in its workplace.

The Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, said, “We will continue to prioritise our diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda by creating equal working conditions, opportunities for promotion, and equal pay for work of equal value for women and men at Sterling.”

