We’re building off-grid projects with N225bn World Bank, AfDB funding – REA – Punch Newspapers

The World Bank and the African Development Bank are supporting off-grid power development projects in Nigeria with $550m (N225bn at N410/$ official exchange rate), the Rural Electrification Agency through the Nigeria Electrification Project, announced on Monday.

REA provides off-grid solutions to bridge electricity gaps in unserved and underserved rural communities and healthcare centres in Nigeria, with financial support from the World Bank and AfDB.

NEP is a private sector driven project that provides grant subsidies under its solar hybrid mini-grids, standalone solar home systems and productive use appliance components to bridge the access to electrification gap.

The Communications Specialist, NEP, Ahmed Abubakar, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the fund by the financial institutions was being used in the implementation of the various programmes of the organisation.

He said, “A total sum of $550m was provided by both the World Bank and African Development Bank as support for the implementation of the off-grid solution, projects with $213m for the mini-grid components of both the World Bank and AfDB.”

He added that $75m was for standalone solar homes system component of the World Bank, $205m for Energizing Education Programme phases II and III components of the World Bank and AfDB, and $20m for productive use component of AfDB as well as $37m for technical assistance.

The NEP said the objective of the project was to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity access to a minimum of 2.5 million Nigerians and that this equates to about 500,000 households.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]