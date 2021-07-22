Were back on the road: Rolling Stones revive US No Filter tour – Business Standard

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows
The Rolling Stones at Marcus Amphitheater in Milwaukee, USA, performing at Summerfest festival on June 23, 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Time is finally on their side.
The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their US “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, starting in St Louis on September 26.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”
Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”
The 2021 No Filter tour begins at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.
Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. More information is available on www.rollingstones.com.
