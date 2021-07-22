Home ENTERTAINMENT Were back on the road: Rolling Stones revive US No Filter tour – Business Standard
Tick­ets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows

Topics


Rolling Stone | United States | Music


AP | PTI 

The Rolling Stones at Marcus Amphitheater in Milwaukee, USA, performing at Summerfest festival on June 23, 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Time is finally on their side.

The Rolling Stones ann­o­u­nced on Thursday the relau­nch of their US “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, starting in St Louis on September 26.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The 2021 No Filter tour begins at The Dome at Amer­ica’s Center in St Louis, follo­wed by res­cheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nash­ville, Minn­e­apolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atla­nta, Detroit and Austin.

Tick­ets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. More information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

First Published: Thu, July 22 2021. 22:01 IST

