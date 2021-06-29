‘We’re all rejects’: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey say they were thrown out of movies, got to know through media – The Indian Express









Taapsee Pannu revealed she wasn’t the first choice to play the lead role in Haseen Dillruba. (Photo: Netflix)

Taapsee Pannu recalled how the makers of 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh called to apologise after replacing her. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her new movie Haseen Dillruba on Netflix, opened up about facing rejection and more.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee said, “Mujhe bas nikal diya gaya. I got to know through media. They called me, just to apologise, after I had spoken out. But still they were hesitant to reveal the real reason behind the decision.”

Though Taapsee did not name the film, it appeared that the actor was referring to being replaced by Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The producers later released a statement to clear the air, an excerpt of which read, “The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as producers have never made any commitment to her.”

“I had given my dates. And they threw me out,” Taapsee said. With a laugh, she further added, “We are all rejects.” The interview also had her Haseen Dillrubba co-actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, along with director Vinil Mathew.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on getting replaced, Vikrant shared, “It’s happened with me more than a couple of times. I was prepping for a film, our workshops and readings were on, the producer was treating me with good food, and I had to start shooting in two weeks. In the middle, I went for a 5-6 days long outdoor for some patch work. On my return, I got to know that someone else has been roped in. In fact, it wasn’t through any communication (from the makers). I picked up the newspaper the next morning and read a news item that the film I was doing, now has another actor.”

Harshvardhan, however, had a different story. According to him, “I’m mostly a replacement. I think even in real life, I’m a replacement for people.” He revealed in the same interview that he had replaced someone in Sanam Teri Kasam. Later, he also replaced Abhishek Bachchan in Paltan, Randeep Hooda in Taish, and even Haseen Dillruba was first offered to some other actor.

Haseen Dillruba has been written by Kanika Dhillon, and set to have a digital release on Netflix on July 2.