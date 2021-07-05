Home NEWS Wenger reacts as Vieira returns to EPL
NEWSNews Africa

Wenger reacts as Vieira returns to EPL

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
wenger-reacts-as-vieira-returns-to-epl

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has backed his ex-captain, Patrick Vieira to succeed on his return to the Premier League as manager.

Vieira on Sunday, was appointed the new Crystal Palace boss.

The Frenchman has only previously coached New York City FC in the Major Soccer League (MLS) and Nice in Ligue 1.

But Wenger, who worked with Vieira as a player for nine seasons, insists he will be a “great asset” to Palace.

He told beIN Sports France: “First of all, he would be a great asset for Crystal Palace, and I also think that he has left such a mark on the Premier League’s pitch that I would like him to leave a mark outside the pitch.

“We still wish him the best, and I think it would be great.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NFF plan Ghana, Canada friendly matches for Super...

Detained Edo ex-commissioner regains freedom in France

N84 billion fraud: Senate panel summons NSITF former...

Leveraging risk intelligence as a new competitive tool

2021 UTME: COVID-19 responsible for massive failure —...

Invest in your future, get a Unicaf scholarship...

Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari...

RMD opens up on having side chick

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap scores of students in Bethel...

Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari...

Leave a Reply