wenger-reacts-as-vieira-returns-to-epl

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has backed his ex-captain, Patrick Vieira to succeed on his return to the Premier League as manager.

Vieira on Sunday, was appointed the new Crystal Palace boss.

The Frenchman has only previously coached New York City FC in the Major Soccer League (MLS) and Nice in Ligue 1.

But Wenger, who worked with Vieira as a player for nine seasons, insists he will be a “great asset” to Palace.

He told beIN Sports France: “First of all, he would be a great asset for Crystal Palace, and I also think that he has left such a mark on the Premier League’s pitch that I would like him to leave a mark outside the pitch.

“We still wish him the best, and I think it would be great.”