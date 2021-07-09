wenger,-mourinho-agree-for-the-first-time-as-they-‘attack’-var-after-england’s-winning-penalty-against-denmark

Former Premier League managers Wenger and Mourinho have branded England’s penalty against Denmark controversial

Raheem Sterling was tripped in the 18-yard box during the extra minutes of their Euro 2020 semifinal fixture

Harry Kane stepped up to take it but Schmeichel saved the kick only for the Spurs striker to score from a rebound and send the Three Lions to the final of the tourney

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho found one thing to agree on after they both agreed that Raheem Sterling’s penalty should not have stood.

Despite several seasons of antagonising each other in the Premier League, the legendary managers put their differences aside while analysing the call that handed England the win.

Harry Kane scored a rebound after Kasper Schmeichel initially denied his effort from the spot in the 104th minute to secure their passage to their first-ever European Championship final.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho during their reigns in the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Both Wenger and Mourinho both agreed that the controversial winner that powered England to a 2-1 win over Denmark in their semifinal encounter earlier this week.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Jose Mourinho says the penalty decision was a wrong call

They insisted that the VAR should have stepped as replays showed the contact was not enough to have resulted in a penalty. Mourinho while speaking to TalkSPORT, said:

“I say the way I see it, not the way it is. Maybe you don’t like my opinion this time. It’s never a penalty. The best team won, England deserve to win. England was fantastic, but for me, it’s never a penalty.

“The best team won, England are a better team than Denmark. Denmark played the way I was expecting them to play on to their limits.

“England was really, really good and no doubt they deserved to win that match/ But, for me, it’s never a penalty. At this level, a semi-final of a Euro I don’t understand really the referee’s decision.

“I don’t understand even less the fact that the VAR didn’t bring the referee to the screen or overturn the decision. For me it’s never a penalty.”

The ex-Arsenal manager agreed with Mourinho after saying he couldn’t understand how VAR did not give the referee another look at the incident. Wenger told BeIN Sports as per Metro UK.

What Arsene Wenger said about England’s penalty against Denmark

“No penalty, Look in the moment like that I believe that the VAR I don’t understand why they don’t ask the referee to have a look at it. In a moment like that, it’s important that the referee is absolutely convinced that it was a penalty.

“It was not clear enough to say ‘yes it is’. At least he should have looked on the screen. I don’t know why the VAR did not ask him to go. For me no penalty. I think the VAR has left the referee down.”

England beat Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

. earlier reported that England fought hard to beat spirited Denmark 2-1 to book a date with Italy in the final of this year’s European Championship.

The Three Lions stunned the Danes in the extra time after Harry Kane powered home a rebound after Kasper Schmeichel stopped his spot-kick in the 104th minute.

Going into the game, there were numerous subplots being spoken about, including the fact that England were looking to qualify for their first final in more than five decades.

Source: . Nigeria