Home NEWS We’ll work hard to make Osimhen better striker – Spalletti
NEWSNews Africa

We’ll work hard to make Osimhen better striker – Spalletti

by News
0 views
we’ll-work-hard-to-make-osimhen-better-striker-–-spalletti

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti says he will strive to make Victor Osimhen a better player.

Spalletti took charge at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last summer and has enjoyed a smooth working relationship with Osimhen.

The Nigerian international scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for the Partenopei during the 2021/22 campaign.

Osimhen made his second pre-season appearance for the Partenopei in the 4-1 win against Perugia on Sunday.

Much will be expected from the striker next season and Spalletti is keen to help Osimhen fulfill his potential.

“Victor has to find the best condition, but we know what his great potential is and we will go to work on his qualities not yet expressed,” Spalletti told a press conference.

Napoli will face Adana Demirspor, Mallorca, Girona, and Espanyol in friendlies before their Serie A opener against Verona on August 15.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s an absolute advantage that we’ve him...

Bandit turbaning: Dissolve Yandoto emirate, sack Commissioner for...

Man falls into domestic well, dies in Kwara

Nothing sinister should happen to Gov Ortom –...

EPL: Ferdinand suggests best position for Martinez at...

Fake soldier extorting money from Adamawa residents nabbed

2023: Don’t use presidential election as parting gift...

Arrest bandits’ kingpin installed as Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto...

Kano govt bans tricycle operations from 10pm

2023: Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket a sign of war...

Leave a Reply