Home NEWS We’ll thoroughly investigate masquerade attack on Muslims in Osogbo – Police
NEWSNews Africa

We’ll thoroughly investigate masquerade attack on Muslims in Osogbo – Police

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
we’ll-thoroughly-investigate-masquerade-attack-on-muslims-in-osogbo-–-police

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has assured that a proper investigation into the attack on some Muslim faithful at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque in Osogbo, the state capital, will be carried out.

The police boss said there has not been any arrest so far while speaking on the current affairs program, Frank Talk in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He assured the members of the public to stay calm and trust police investigation.

Recall that one person, Moshood Salawudeen, was shot dead while about 13 persons, including children, sustained gunshot injuries in a clash that ensued between masquerade worshipers in Osogbo and some Muslims on Sunday.

A Muslim rights activist, Abdulganiy Sahid, on behalf of the Qamarudeen Society of Nigeria, on Monday has asked for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Chief Kayode Idowu Esuleke and others that participated in the crisis.

He said this in a press conference in Osogbo while asking the government to ensure proper investigation.

Islamic group reacts as masquerades attack Muslims in Osogbo

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

England Face Germany In Euro 2020 Blockbuster After...

Why Nigeria Is Still Subsidising Petroleum – NNPC...

Murray Gives Brits A Lift With First Wimbledon...

NNPC discloses when it will increase fuel price,...

Iran will never get nuclear weapon on my...

BREAKING: Former South African President, Zuma sentenced to...

France vs Switzerland: Wenger singles out one player...

Ogun flood alert: Residents of Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ota,...

Euro 2020: All confirmed quarter-final matches so far

England vs Germany: Two key players to watch...

Leave a Reply