We’ll Sacrifice Our Honeypot To Make Sure NPP Retains Power In 2024 – Women Vow

In efforts to support the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) maintain power in 2024, two ardent female followers of the party have volunteered to give their most valuable assets freely.They made this statement in the Accra Sports Stadium during the NPP’s ongoing 2022 National Delegates Conference.

The NPP is holding an election for 10 national executive positions, with a total of 46 candidate.

Approximately 6,000 delegates, including chosen party members from each of Ghana’s 16 regions, will cast ballots in the elections.

ln an interview with Hot 93.9FM, the two devoted female NPP members stated the party has done exceptionally well in terms of governance.

They claim that they are willing to give up their honeypot in order to keep the party in power.

“In 2000 we displayed our vag!nas and the party came to power…We were really caned for doing that. We love the party so if we have to sacrifice our vag!nas to help the party to retain power we shall do it,” they told Hot 93.9FM.

In other news, Asamoah Gyan has said that he has no choice but to purchase a machete on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday in order to shield her from predatory guys.

Asamoah Gyan posted a sweet picture of her daughter Ohemaa with the above-mentioned comment, and this sparked discussion among Ghanaians online.

Asamoah Gyan announced that he is prepared to purchase a machete in order to defend his daughter from the males who are on the lookout and intend to eat any daughter of Eve they come across.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my princess ❤️❤️❤️. The way things are going di33, I will start buying machetes in my house oooo. . Daddy love

