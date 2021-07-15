‘We’ll consider it’ — ICC responds as Igboho files petition against Buhari – TheCable

Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho; Banji Akintoye, leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, and 49 other Yoruba self-determination groups have filed a petition against key officers of the federal government at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The 27-page petition was filed against President Muhammadu Buhari; Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation; Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff; Ibrahim Idris and Muhammad Adamu, former inspectors-general of police and some other key government officials.

The agitators are demanding the secession of the south-west states from Nigeria.

The Yoruba nation agitators accused the Nigerian leaders and security chiefs of genocide and crimes against humanity and the Yoruba people of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara states.

“In Nigeria, there are ongoing violations of Human Rights, as expressed specifically in the Rome Statute, being perpetrated against the Yoruba People, particularly genocide under Article 6, and Crimes Against Humanity under Article 7, of the Rome Statute,” the petition read in part.

“As Nigeria is a state party to the Rome Statute, pursuant to Article 12.1, the precondition to the Court’s exercise of jurisdiction exists, we, therefore, urge the honorable Prosecutor to: act pursuant to Article 15.2, initiate the Court’s investigation pursuant to Article 15.3, and urge this honorable Court to exercise its jurisdiction, pursuant to Article 13(c), without limitation to the accused persons listed on page two of this communique, in connection with the foregoing allegations.”

Acknowledging the letter, Mark Dilon, ICC head of information and evidence unit of the office of the prosecutor, said the international court will give consideration to the proposal as appropriate.

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office,” Dilon said in a letter to the petitioners’ lawyer.

“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“As soon as a decision is reached to formally commence investigation into this petition, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you, with reasons for this decision.”