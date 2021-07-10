Home SPORTS Welcome Back Live Overwatch, I Missed You
Welcome Back Live Overwatch, I Missed You

Image of Overwatch League team, Dallas Fuel, standing on stage at the Allen Area.

Image of Overwatch League team, Dallas Fuel, standing on stage at the Allen Area.


The Dallas Fuel hosted Overwatch League’s very first Homestand back in 2019.

Today, the Dallas Fuel will hold the first live North American Overwatch League match since March of last year.

When the Overwatch League began in 2018, the plan was to hold live matches in one centralized location and eventually work toward holding live matches (dubbed ‘Homestands’) in each of the 20 teams’ home-markets. 2020 was planned to be the year that the League converted from its Burbank, California soundstage and into locations like Dallas, Paris, and Shanghai. For the first five weeks of the 2020 season, OWL realized that dream. It held matches in New York, Philly, Houston, and Washington before concerns around the quickly growing out-of-control pandemic forced the League to pivot to remote matches.

