Weight loss: The role of rest, recovery and sleep, according to an expert – Times of India

- close
01/5Weight loss: The role of rest, recovery and sleep, according to an expert
Rest, recovery and sleep play the most underrated role in someone’s weight loss process, but without them one can forget about losing weight, especially in a sustainable manner. This holds true for the award-winning celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as she explains the importance of rest, recovery and sleep in her ‘all about weight loss’ series that she regularly posts about on her Instagram.
According to her, for achieving good health and happiness, one needs to rest, recover and sleep, which is not about lying on the bed for the whole day, but about keeping one’s posture aligned for the smooth functioning of their organs and for their spine to be relaxed.
Exercising is good but the extreme of anything is bad. Hence, one needs to ensure that he/she does not overexercise and takes the time out to rest. Rujuta explained how the three important aspects- rest, recovery and sleep can be utilised to one’s benefit for weight loss. They have been explained below:
Image credit: Instagram
readmore
02/5Rest
For this, one needs to understand the meaning of rate of perceived exertion i.e. how tired you are at a particular moment. Rujuta said that you can use a scale of 1 to 10 to measure how tired you feel because of exercising or because of your day-to-day activities.
When you are not tired at all, you can rate yourself to be at a 0 level on the scale. The number 1 represents sitting on a chair, 2 is getting up for small activities occasionally, 3, 4 and 5 represents that you are carrying out your day-today activities like managing the house, walking to the nearby shop or doing household chores. The zone from 6 to 8 represents the zone when you are exercising comfortably. The zone from 8 to 10 is when you have exhausted yourself to the full potential which then renders you inefficient for the rest of the day.
Resting means being in the zone from 2 to 5. It is when you are able to be at ease while still being active. It is important to be in the zone of 6 to 8 at least 3 to 4 hours a week and the rest of the day should be spent in the zone of 2 to 5, Rujuta said.
readmore
03/5Recovery
Recovery refers to the time we give our body to recover from our day-to-day activities. We need time to physically and psychologically recover from the things that go on in our daily lives like working out, carrying out routine activities, engaging in relationships or completing logistical tasks, for our overall wellbeing. It depends on our diet and water intake. Rujuta said that, the beverages like tea or coffee that we consume, slow the process of our recovery. She told to limit our tea intake to 2 to 3 cups a day. She said that one should not consume tea or coffee as the first thing in the morning. She also added that one should not treat it like a replacement to a meal and not consume it after 4 pm.
For the diet, she said, one should try to eat local, seasonal and traditional for better recovery. It is important to stay happy with your food because only the one who is satisfied after eating and in a good mood, reaps the benefits, which reflects through a person’s skin, hair and body.
Another important aspect of recovery that we often forget is the afternoon nap. It is important to take a 20- to 30-minute-long afternoon nap as it is the key to one’s good health and mental peace. When one naps for about this duration, it improves one’s night’s sleep. On the other hand, when one naps for 2 to 3 hours, it disturbs their night’s sleep.
Many people claim that they tend to sleep for 2 to 3 hours instead of napping for just 30 minutes. It represents one’s lack of proper sleep at night and a nap of about 20 to 30 minutes can improve their situation. For people suffering from PCOD, thyroid, high blood pressure or diabetes, this afternoon nap acts like a medicine to them, she said. When we are well rested, our productivity increases.
readmore
04/5Sleep
According to Rujuta, a good night’s sleep is important because it helps the IGF 1 hormone and the growth hormone to perform better as their recovery periods peak at night. If our IGF 1 works well, our body’s insulin also works well and when our growth hormone works wells it ensures that we get most out of our exercises and activities. These hormones help us to stay fit, look young and regulate our blood sugar and pressure levels. Even fertility issues arise because of not sleeping properly, she said.
Rujuta told us about a few basic rules that we should follow regarding our sleep:
– No gadgets should be used just before bedtime.
– The bed we sleep in should not be used for other things like eating something on it, watching TV while lying on the bed or reading a newspaper.
– A warm glass of turmeric milk with a pinch of grated cashewnuts and a few strands of kesar, can be consumed for better sleep.
– One should try to sleep in the range of 9:30 pm to 11 pm at night and wake up between 5:30 am to 7 am in the morning.
readmore
05/5The bottom line
Sleeping determines how our hormones function and therefore, can influence the proper functioning of our body. It actively affects the process of our weight loss and gaining fat can be linked to poor sleep. Similarly, rest and recovery also help us to sleep better and that in turn improves fat loss in our body in a slow and sustainable manner.
readmore