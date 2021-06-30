Weight loss: The role of rest, recovery and sleep, according to an expert – Times of India

Recovery refers to the time we give our body to recover from our day-to-day activities. We need time to physically and psychologically recover from the things that go on in our daily lives like working out, carrying out routine activities, engaging in relationships or completing logistical tasks, for our overall wellbeing. It depends on our diet and water intake. Rujuta said that, the beverages like tea or coffee that we consume, slow the process of our recovery. She told to limit our tea intake to 2 to 3 cups a day. She said that one should not consume tea or coffee as the first thing in the morning. She also added that one should not treat it like a replacement to a meal and not consume it after 4 pm.

For the diet, she said, one should try to eat local, seasonal and traditional for better recovery. It is important to stay happy with your food because only the one who is satisfied after eating and in a good mood, reaps the benefits, which reflects through a person’s skin, hair and body.

Another important aspect of recovery that we often forget is the afternoon nap. It is important to take a 20- to 30-minute-long afternoon nap as it is the key to one’s good health and mental peace. When one naps for about this duration, it improves one’s night’s sleep. On the other hand, when one naps for 2 to 3 hours, it disturbs their night’s sleep.

Many people claim that they tend to sleep for 2 to 3 hours instead of napping for just 30 minutes. It represents one’s lack of proper sleep at night and a nap of about 20 to 30 minutes can improve their situation. For people suffering from PCOD, thyroid, high blood pressure or diabetes, this afternoon nap acts like a medicine to them, she said. When we are well rested, our productivity increases.