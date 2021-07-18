Weekly poll: Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Valve Steam Deck – comments – GSMArena.com

C

Steam Deck for sure. The switch has its merits and I own one for exclusives but it’s just not a PC with all the flexibility that brings.

I am worried people have overly high expectations though. The Steam Deck isn’t a powerhouse and it seems a lot of media folk don’t know what to compare it to so just say “It’s related to a 200W graphics card so it must be awesome!”. A better comparison would be an existing APU, something like an AMD 4500U. We’ve got two fewer CPU cores but the GPU is a little better in pure GFLOPS terms. 30fps gaming at 720p with low settings is about right but you should be ready to sacrifice settings or resolution to achieve 30fps heavy titles. That’s fine, a game running at acceptable speed is enjoyable even if the settings are low.