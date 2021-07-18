Weekly poll: Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Valve Steam Deck – comments – GSMArena.com

C
CampGareth
Steam Deck for sure. The switch has its merits and I own one for exclusives but it’s just not a PC with all the flexibility that brings.
I am worried people have overly high expectations though. The Steam Deck isn’t a powerhouse and it seems a lot of media folk don’t know what to compare it to so just say “It’s related to a 200W graphics card so it must be awesome!”. A better comparison would be an existing APU, something like an AMD 4500U. We’ve got two fewer CPU cores but the GPU is a little better in pure GFLOPS terms. 30fps gaming at 720p with low settings is about right but you should be ready to sacrifice settings or resolution to achieve 30fps heavy titles. That’s fine, a game running at acceptable speed is enjoyable even if the settings are low.
Wezz
Nintendo Switch Oled of course, multiplayer offline
AlienKiss
Ummm, does the Nintendo Switch run on Windows or Linux?? Because Valve’s Steam Dock does!
Its like comparing an old school Nokia feature phone with the latest Android or iPhone. The difference is HUGE!
I vote for Steam Dock 100% in the portable/handheld devices.
Anonymous
Maybe Second gen product with 7 inch 1080P OLED small factor by removing thick bezels around the border and ultra power Qualcomm Nuvia SoC or Exynos AMD chip.
Hemedans
Anonymous, 1 hour agoSteam no physical games so no gaming offline/temporary ownership with an old 2nd ryzen cpu tha… morefirst this console doesn’t limit you to steam, its PC you can put anything you want, Valve themselves confirmed that.
second there is empty m2 slot even in $399 model, so you can upgrade your storage.
Anonymous
rizki1, 2 hours agoif you want gaming go for pc, if you are rich go for nintendo or steam deck. just casual/simpl… morePhones have garbage selections of games that are good
YUKI93
Nintendo Switch game catalogue doesn’t really impress me much except for some Pokemon and Persona games, so Valve Steam Deck for me all the way.
Anonymous
Steam no physical games so no gaming offline/temporary ownership with an old 2nd ryzen cpu that is gonna bottleneck the RDNA2 in the longrun, especially cpu demanding games on low-res. Not only that its overpriced to boot with the cheapest even more expensive than an xbox series s with garb slow 64gb emmc instead of a ufs 2.1.
Anonymous
I wouldn’t trade a Switch for Valve in 1 million years. Not to mention that it is super expensive and comes with a low quality screen, very ugly and bulky design. I bet that after 40 minutes of gaming, your hands will feel very tired. You can port it on a bigger screen but then what’s the point of paying so much for a portable console in the first place ? In my country Steam barely makes big discounts like in other countries and this is another huge downside for me. In conclusion, for me, this console is a huge waste of money. I will buy a PS5 when I will have the chance and play on my Switch.
Trooper
Hmmm!, now there’s the dilemma…
If you want to play all the games you own on the go, get a Switch.
If you want to play all the games you rent on the go, get a Steam Deck.
CompactPhones5ever
>The Nintendo Switch runs Switch-exclusive games
>The Steam Deck (…) can play any game in the Steam library
No contest. Unless there are some very specific Switch-exclusives that you absolutely cannot live without, go for Steam Deck. /edit: or PC, of course 🙂
Anonymous
They target very different demographics and genres though
imparanoic
The problem is that will valve drop support for this portable console quickly like they drop support for their previous hardware, valve seems to be like Google on this respect.
Anonymous
lol, oddly enough Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch kinda reminds me of Android vs iPhone.
Atars
No option to vote for upcoming iPad mini 6 as main (gaming) device
Anonymous
Anonymous, 2 hours agoI’d rather use this money for upgrading my PC’s components, since I use it for gamin… moreShould probably create an account so I could edit my posts, but I meant “high-refresh rate gaming”.
Anonymous
I’d rather use this money for upgrading my PC’s components, since I use it for gaming anyway. High-refresh gaming. 🙂
rizki1
if you want gaming go for pc, if you are rich go for nintendo or steam deck. just casual/simple game? go for a phone. so i choose PC if i want gaming.
