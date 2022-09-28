Weekly NFT Sales Show Improvement, Fantom and Immutable X NFT Volume Spikes

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales managed to climb higher during the last seven days than the previous week’s overall sales. This week’s NFT sales managed to jump over 6.3% after recording more than $153 million in sales compared to last week’s $144 million.

Non-Fungible Token Sales This Week Climb More Than 6% Higher, 2 NFT Collections Jump More Than 279% in 7 Days

NFT sales have gained 6.39% across 17 different blockchains that support NFT technology. Ethereum-based NFTs were the most sold as the chain saw $127 million out of the week’s $153 million in overall sales. ETH-based NFT sales increased by 11.10%, according to cryptoslam.io’s statistics.

The chain with the largest increase in NFT sales during the week was Fantom up 75.64% and the second largest was Immutable X jumping 56.57% higher. The Palm blockchain lost 56.50% and the Binance Smart Chain’s NFT sales slipped by 36.37% this week.

Seven day NFT sales data according to cryptoslam.io’s statistics on August 14, 2022.

The top NFT collection in terms of sales was Cryptopunks as it gathered $9.4 million in sales up 3.98%. The second largest compilation in terms of sales was Sorare with $9.1 million up 6.88% during the last seven days. The third largest was Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) with $8.93 million in seven-day sales, but BAYC sales slipped 22% lower than the week prior over the last week.

Rareapepeyachtclub saw the second largest increase in terms of compilations with a 279.46% rise, but the largest stemmed from the Cryptodickbutts S3 collection which jumped 474.65% this past week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club # 949 was this week’s most expensive NFT sale, as it sold for 145 ether or $289K. The second most expensive sale during the last seven days was Bored Ape Yacht Club # 1,833 which sold for $282K. All five of the top five most expensive NFTs sold this week derive from the BAYC collection.

In fact, the top 18 most expensive NFTs sold during the last seven days are Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The 19th most expensive was Noun 399 which sold for 83 WETH or $156K and the 20th most expensive was Bored Ape Yacht Club # 4,170 which sold for $155K.

BAYC has the most expensive floor price this week as well as the lowest valued BAYC today is 78.69 ETH. The second most expensive NFT floor value is from the Cryptopunks NFT collection at 69.95 ETH and the third most expensive floor value stems from Proof Collective which is 65 ETH today.

The top five NFT marketplaces in terms of sales this week include Opensea, X2Y2, Bloctobay, LooksRare, and the Axie Marketplace.

Tags in this story

7-day NFT sales, Axie Marketplace, BAYC, Bloctobay, Bored Ape Yacht Club, cryptopunks, cryptoslam.io, dappradar, Electricsheep, Ethereum, Floor Values, looksrare, Moonbirds, nft, NFT collection, NFT collections, NFT floor values, NFT sales, NFT sales volume, NFT weekly sales, NFTs, Non-fungible Token, Opensea, sales, Sales Volume, X2Y2

What do you think about this week’s NFT sales action? Let us know your thoughts about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at - News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for - News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

–