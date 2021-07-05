Week 26 in review: MWC 2021, SD888+, One UI Watch, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 renders and more – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Another week down, let’s recap. Infinix took up the fast charging numbers game and went pro. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 supports 160W charging and can go from 0 to 100% in just 10 minutes – wow. Being a concept means you can’t buy this Infinix phone, but the impressive tech could become part of a real product soon.

We saw the fist live photo of the Huawei P50 in a dazzling pink finish. The dual circle camera array showed four lenses. One circle is occupied by a periscope, the other by three cameras. The P50 series are expected in late July.

This week was the MWC 2021 and one of the biggest announcement was the Snapdragon 888 Plus by Qualcomm. Essentially a binned 888 chipset, the Plus brings a 3GHz Cortex-X1 core and improved AI Engine, to the tune of 20%. Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Honor and vivo have already confirmed their commitment to the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset in their upcoming smartphones. Devices with the new platform are expected to launch as early as Q3 2021.

Samsung held its own announcement at MWC, detailing the new direction of its smartwatches. Moving away from Tizen OS, Samsung joined forces with Google for One UI Watch – a Wear OS with Samsung’s distinctive look and features. We’ll see One UI Watch in action in August, when the Galaxy Watch4 family arrives. We saw some of them in renders and even discovered their price tags – the 42mm and 46mm Watch4 Classic will cost €470-500 and €500-530, respectively. The Galaxy Watch4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, priced €350-370 and €380-400, respectively.

We also saw detailed renders and 360 videos of the Galaxy Z Fol3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, showing both devices extensively and revealing their respective colors schemes – Black, a pinkish White and Green for the Fold, Gold, Green, Black and Purple for the Flip.

A new Samsung with the next Exynos chipset with AMD RDNA 2 architecture leaked on 3D Mark, topping the chart and beating current smartphone leaders the iPhone 12 series.

Microsoft meanwhile released the Insider preview of Windows 11.

That about does for the most popular stories of the week. The full list is below. See you next week!