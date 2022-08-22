SPORTS Week 2 betting takeaways: Bills look Super Bowl-ready, Bucs battling injuries and more by News August 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 5 views Doug Kezirian looks at betting Tampa Bay’s win total and the Bills as a potential Super Bowl favorite. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship and finale of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs next post Austria sees big jump in number of naturalised citizens You may also like Inside Jesse Marsch’s Leeds revolution: ‘it’s not harmony,... August 24, 2022 Updated NFL Power Rankings: Rising and falling teams,... August 24, 2022 Everything to know about Man United’s signing of... August 24, 2022 NBA Insiders: Where Kevin Durant and the Nets... August 23, 2022 Ben Shelton is poised to be the next... August 23, 2022 Boone, Yanks have ‘my belief,’ GM Cashman says August 23, 2022 Wing men: Hooters signs 51 OL to NIL... August 22, 2022 Vikings acquire QB Mullens from Raiders August 22, 2022 The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship... August 22, 2022 Manoah challenges heated Cole after Judge HBP August 22, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply