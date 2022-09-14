Webinar: How to avoid these 8 big email mistakes

Unfortunately, we’ve all been there. Every now and then, we make cringe-worthy mistakes. But the mistakes that haunt us in our personal lives often aren’t as public as email marketing mistakes, which go out to hundreds and thousands of subscribers.

This webinar covers the eight most common email marketing pitfalls, including deliverability, subject lines, design and more, to help you understand how to avoid or fix them.

Register today for “The 8 Biggest Email Mistakes and How to Avoid Them,” presented by Adobe.

About The Author

Cynthia Ramsaran is director of custom content at Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land and MarTech. A multi-channel storyteller with over two decades of editorial/content marketing experience, Cynthia’s expertise spans the marketing, technology, finance, manufacturing and gaming industries. She was a writer/producer for CNBC.com and produced thought leadership for KPMG. Cynthia hails from Queens, NY and earned her Bachelor’s and MBA from St. John’s University.