Web3 fashion giants come together to host Global Metaverse Fashion event Zeynep Geylan

RLTY, The Fabricant and World of Women came together to host a fashion event in the Decentraland between Sept. 20 and 22.

September src7, 2022

The metaverse event company RLTY partnered up with metaverse fashion giants The Fabricant and World of Women (WoW) to host a global metaverse fashion event in the Decentraland between Sept. 20 and 22.

The Fabricant is a digital fashion company focusing on bringing a sense of fashion to the metaverse. WoW, on the other hand, is a global fashion NFT collection created by the contribution of thousands of creators.

The eventThe event’s primary goal is to attract women and fashion into the metaverse. The three-day event will take place at a specifically designed destination in Decentraland called “Synth Ave.” The area is intended by RLTY and is inspired by the famous New York Fashion street.

Designers from WoW and The Fabricant will be sprawling around the event area to set up pop-up shows and offer collectibles. Lucky participants will also encounter one of the secret POAP dispensers to collect NFTs.

The WoW and Fabricant came together to showcase a digital fashion collection made up of 27 pieces to kickstart the event. The 27 pieces are a part of a src000-piece collection which will be released later. Participants can purchase one of these 27 pieces from OpenSea, or buy one during the event using MANA.

The first day of the event and the educational panel discussion, which will take place on Sept. 2src, will also be live-streamed for a broader audience to participate.

Metaverse and fashionThroughout 2022, many metaverse ventures launched, including virtual McDonald’s shops and digital weed within a platform users can’t eat, drink, or smoke.

According to a recent study, Metaverse awareness has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In other words, more people are knowledgeable about the metaverse and its scope. Most of the study participants (82%) categorized it as a place to socialize, while 70% said they saw it as a place to shop.

When it comes to the trends emerging with the metaverse, augmented reality comes first out of the top five areas. Metaverse events come as the fourth from the top, indicating an increasing hype around metaverse events.

Fashion events are one of the most popular events under this category. Many fashion giants, including Nike and Zara, have entered the metaverse by releasing their digital collections and showcasing them in the metaverse.

The global metaverse fashion event by RLTY, WoW, and The Fabricant will be Decentraland’s second fashion event. The Decentraland hosted the world’s first metaverse fashion week in March of this year. The festival hosted many high-end fashion brands, including Dolce&Gabanna, Tommy Hilfiger, Cavalli, and Paco Rabanne.

The Fabricant was an active participant in that event, along with Auroboros and DressX, who also focus on metaverse fashion.