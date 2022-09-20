Home SPORTS ´We would like to extend his stay here´ – Leicester boss Rodgers hopeful over Vardy deal
SPORTS

´We would like to extend his stay here´ – Leicester boss Rodgers hopeful over Vardy deal

by News
1 views
´We would like to extend his stay here´ – Leicester boss Rodgers hopeful over Vardy deal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that the club is working on a contract extension for 35-year-old Foxes icon Jamie Vardy.

Vardy arrived at Leicester back in 2src12 and has since racked up 164 goals in 386 appearances for the club. Only Arthur Chandler (273 goals), who played from 1923-35, and Arthur Rowley (251 goals from 195src-58) have scored more for Leicester.

The former England striker has now registered seven consecutive Premier League seasons with at least 13 goals.

Vardy is in the final year of his contract, but Foxes boss Rodgers is optimistic he will sign another deal.

“[Vardy’s] appetite is still there,” he said. “We would like to extend his stay here and that’s something the club and his representatives will look at.

“Jamie thrives on balls into space behind the defence, and if there is no space, he thrives on low crosses into the box. It is as simple as that. If we can do that more, there will be opportunities for him and other players.”

Vardy, who missed nearly four months last season with hamstring and knee injuries, will turn 36 in January.

@vardy7 #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/KabNVxsrcFdC

— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 11, 2src22

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Busquets considers Barcelona future

Man United close in on Rabiot

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos

Van Bronckhorst ecstatic as Rangers comeback keeps Champions...

Glasner stresses need for ´special´ Frankfurt defence against...

Super Cup winners Real Madrid ´on another level´...

Brazil to oppose FIFA demand to replay suspended...

Casemiro cites Madrid team-mates Modric and Kroos as...

Kostic expresses gratitude to Eintracht ahead of Juventus...

Bitesize Prediction: Brighton vs Newcastle – 13/08/22

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.