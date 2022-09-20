´We would like to extend his stay here´ – Leicester boss Rodgers hopeful over Vardy deal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that the club is working on a contract extension for 35-year-old Foxes icon Jamie Vardy.

Vardy arrived at Leicester back in 2src12 and has since racked up 164 goals in 386 appearances for the club. Only Arthur Chandler (273 goals), who played from 1923-35, and Arthur Rowley (251 goals from 195src-58) have scored more for Leicester.

The former England striker has now registered seven consecutive Premier League seasons with at least 13 goals.

Vardy is in the final year of his contract, but Foxes boss Rodgers is optimistic he will sign another deal.

“[Vardy’s] appetite is still there,” he said. “We would like to extend his stay here and that’s something the club and his representatives will look at.

“Jamie thrives on balls into space behind the defence, and if there is no space, he thrives on low crosses into the box. It is as simple as that. If we can do that more, there will be opportunities for him and other players.”

Vardy, who missed nearly four months last season with hamstring and knee injuries, will turn 36 in January.

