We won’t rush passage of Water Resources Bill – Reps Committee Chairman

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli has assured colleagues that the controversial water resources bill will not be rushed through.

The lawmaker from Katsina State on Thursday announced that each lawmaker will get a copy of the bill for proper scrutiny.

It would be recalled that the reintroduction of the bill generated controversy as members spoke against it.

“I just want to inform the members now that the bill has been re-gazetted. Now I’m calling on the clerk to please ensure that the bill goes to every member because of the importance of the bill and I call on my colleagues to please kindly take time and read that bill, subject that bill to a third party. You have time now to subject that bill back home during our holidays.

“We will not take that bill in a haste. We will give every member the opportunity to look at that bill from clause one to the 154 clauses, honestly, sincerely and I am talking on my owners and given the responsibly as the chairman of the committee on water resources,” he said.

Some contentious sections of the bill include, Section 98 of the bill which states that, “the use of water shall be subject to licensing provisions”. Section 120 of the bill makes it compulsory for Nigerians to obtain a driller’s permit before sinking a borehole in their homes. Section 107 says, a license might be canceled if the licensee fails to make beneficial use of the water.

Section 2(1) of the bill says, “All surface water and ground water wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people.” while Section 104 will empower the government to “direct a person, who has a supply of water in excess of his needs for domestic purposes to reduce the amount he is permitted to abstract under the terms of any licence or general authorisation.”