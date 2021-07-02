We Will Hold ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally In Lagos On Saturday – Ilana Omo Oodua

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has confirmed that the pro-Yoruba nation’s rally scheduled to hold in Lagos State on Saturday, July 3, will still take place.

The group said this in a statement made available to journalists by its Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye on Friday.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been,” Adeleye said.

Meanwhile, the IOO, in another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and copied to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwoolu by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, Arc. George Akinola and Barr. Olasupo Ojo respectively, urged the state Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by the police.

Read Also: Igboho’s Men Engaged Us In Gun Battle, Says DSS

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the Police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly,” the statement added.

While the reason for the meeting was not clearly stated, it may not be unconnected to the agitations in the country and the recent raid on the home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho in Ibadan by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a briefing with journalists late Thursday evening, said the raid was based on intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the region.