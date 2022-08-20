We will crush anyone working with former PDP National Chairman – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to fight to finish anyone working with former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus is a strong ally of presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike issued the threat on Saturday at the flagging off ceremony of the construction of internal roads Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor maintained he will “finish” anyone who pitches his tent with “enemies of the state”.

He said, “If anybody fights our system we will fight the person back.

“Let me tell you what you don’t understand in politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first.

“So all of you who are going back to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last.

“We removed a National Party Chairman who was not doing well. All of them were here, we all agreed, now they are going to Abuja to hold meetings with the man we removed, thinking that you will use that to fight us, we will crush them”.

Wike led the campaign to remove Uche Secondus as the PDP National Chairman in 2021.