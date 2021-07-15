The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the 9th Assembly will review the entire 1999 constitution.

This is with the aim of creating a new document that will reflect democratic ideals and resolve Nigeria’s foundational conflicts.

Gbajabiamila revealed this during his speech to mark the end of the legislative year.

“The Constitutional amendment process in the House of Representatives continues apace.

“We have received submissions from across the country. We have conducted nationwide public hearings to seek the views of the Nigerian people so that the final product of the process reflects as much as possible, the best expectations of our fellow citizens,” he said.

Gbajabiamila admitted that the constitution reflects Nigeria’s past and needs to be changed to reflect the present.

“The current constitution of our Federal Republic reflects our past. We need a constitution that speaks to our present and makes a better future possible. And it is our commitment in this 9th House of Representatives to deliver such a constitution.”

The Speaker also appealed to members and Nigerians in general not to give heed to actions and utterances that will tear the nation apart.