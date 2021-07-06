By Rotimi Ojomoyela, ADO-EKITI

Loyalists of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, of deliberately sidelining them in the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the party.

The meeting, held at the Government House, in Ado-Ekiti, had in attendance Governor Kayode Fayemi; his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi; Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; National Assembly members, State Executive Committee and former political officeholders.

Part of the issues discussed were the forthcoming congreses, party discipline and unity, continuous registration exercise, and support for the present administration of Governor Fayemi.

But Adeyeye, who is the National Chairman of a pro-Tinubu group christened Southwest Agenda for 2023, SWAGA, told journalists that he and top members of the group were precluded from the meeting.

He said: “I was not invited. I don’t know anything about the proposed meeting. I didn’t get an invitation from anyone.”

However, a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the APC State Chairman, Paul Omotoso, on Monday, clarified that those holding elective and appointive positions under the present government won’t be eligible to vie for any party positions in the coming congresses.

The meeting further emphasised the need for all party members to eschew divisive tendencies and work towards ensuring the party is more inclusive and consultative across the board in reaching key decisions that affect all members.

Speaking about the congresses, the party clarified that “Only fully registered and financially upright members of the party shall have the right to vote and be voted for into any of the elective positions.

‘’Any member that has served for a continuous period of eight years on a particular party position shall not be eligible to stand for election to the same position,” it stated.

It was a general consensus at the meeting that all women and people living with disabilities shall only pay 50% of the cost of the nomination forms for any position being contested.

They agreed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel shall be present during congresses to ensure a transparent, fair, safe, and secure process.

