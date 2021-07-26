Relatives of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, have complained that they were denied access to seeing the IPOB leader.

They expressed displeasure that the separatist’s state of health is not known since he was extradicted from Kenya.

Their compliants were contained in a press release by Chief Obi Aguocha, (Udo Ji Agu-Ohuhu) Umuahia, Abia State on behalf of Umuahia Critical Stakeholders on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They alleged that DSS refused to respond to two letters seeking permission for relatives to see Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s arrest from an unknown location and his extradition to Nigeria was announced on June 27 by the country’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami.

The IPOB leader was consequently arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, amidst tight security on June 29.

The case was subsequently adjourned till July 26 (tomorrow).

The statement read, “We wish to state categorically that we are concerned about the health status and general well-being of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in detention and is to appear for his hearing in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“From the information available to us, it appears that only his lawyer, Chief (Barr) Alloy Ejimakor has had access to him since he was detained. We are also informed that family members, his doctors, and critical stakeholders from Umuahia, his constituency have not been allowed to see him.

“We wish to point out that two letters have been written by the undersigned to the Director-General of the Department of State Services seeking his approval for the administrative leaders of his kith and kin, amongst other critical Umuahia stakeholders to visit him. (These letters are dated 1st of July and 9th of July respectively). At the point of issuing this statement, no response has been received from the DSS.

“Further, we wish to state that we believe that no matter what the allegations are against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the presumption of innocence is a legal principle in Nigeria that every person accused of any offense is considered innocent until proven guilty and must be applied.

“Our son is entitled to the exercise of his fundamental human rights under our Constitution, the African Charter of Peoples’ and Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“As has been reiterated by much well-meaning Nigerians, including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we wish to urge our people to be more prayerful for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family and to remain calm at this moment as efforts are being made to strategically engage the Federal Government constructively in a productive reconciliation that would address the core issues of injustice agitating Ndị Igbo and begin the implementation of the various resolutions reached with the Southern Governors Forum.

“Finally, we reinstate that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is our son, who is generally perceived to be fighting for the right of his people by advocating for the improved welfare of the lives of Igbo people.

“Therefore, he is a political detainee. He should be given a fair hearing as enshrined in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution and under the International Charter of the United Nations Declaration of Human and peoples’ Rights as he appears in court tomorrow.”