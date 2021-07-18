we-still-love-and-need-you,-tv

This column from CNN Senior Entertainment Writer Lisa Respers France will become a weekly newsletter later this month. You can subscribe here. Tell us what you’d like to see more of in the newsletter at entertainment.newsletter@cnn.com.

(CNN) You all may be having a love affair with the outside, but it’s starting to feel like an ex to me.

The one you try and get back with and then you are reminded of why you broke up in the first place? In this case, it’s the heat, mosquitoes and crowds that killed the relationship.

Which is why I am forever grateful for my true love: television.

Tonight, CNN has a new episode of “History of the Sitcom,” which explores some of the TV shows and stories that have become woven into our lives over the years. (Ever find yourself talking about a TV character like they’re actually a friend?)

With all the turmoil we've gone through recently, you'd best believe television sitcoms — and their characters — have truly helped some of us get through.