“We slept on bare ground in thick forest” – Freed Kaduna train passenger, Hassan Othman recounts four-month ordeal in captivity

Nigerian lawyer, Hassan Othman, one of the abducted passengers of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train, whose photos went viral a few days ago, has finally been released.

Othman and three other victims were released on Monday, July 25.

This comes a day after the terrorists released a disturbing video showing the abducted passengers being flogged with sticks while they wailed and begged for mercy.

Recounting his four-month ordeal in captivity, Hassan Othman, in an interview with BBC Hausa service, said they were brutally beaten by the terrorists and slept on bare ground in the thick forest where they were held captive.