Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has finally written the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, over the death of Prophet T. B Joshua.

Adeboye’s letter dated 15th June, 2021, was only made public this week.

Adeboye has been under intense criticism for keeping mum over the sudden death of T.B Joshua.

Recall that when the revered cleric, some years ago, said he would not preach in Joshua’s church unless the prophet would allow him to first preach salvation message to him (Joshua) to become born again.

But in Adeboye’s letter, which he personally signed, he said that T.B Joshua is currently with the Lord, adding, “We shall meet again.”

The letter was addressed to Evelyn, wife of T.B Joshua, where he said he joins millions of people worldwide to register the church’s condolence with her on the passing of her husband.

The letter reads in full:

“Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

“We, therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name,

“Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer.”

Joshua, whose sudden death shocked the world on June 5, 2021, was buried last week at the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

Many front-line pastors in the country did not attend the funeral service.

However, founder and General overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, in what seemed like a response to criticism from Nigerians about his silence, said he is not friends to all the ministers of God.