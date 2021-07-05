We salute Amazon’s 4th of July sales bonanza — shop these deals before they sell out – Yahoo Philippines News

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Happy birthday, America! Amazon’s working on a jaw-dropping array of 4th of July sales! (Photo: Getty Images)

We hold this truth to be self-evident: When it comes to stellar holiday weekend deals, Amazon reigns supreme.

Prime Day might be in the rearview mirror, but never fear. Amazon is having a massive sale to mark the 4th of July, with discounts as deep as those we enjoyed during “Prime Time” last month. We’re talking incredible deals on TVs and tech, amazing markdowns on kitchen items and fabulous fashion finds (new vacation wardrobe, anyone?).

Of course, with Amazon Prime you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Let’s fix that: Sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Score some steals before they disappear — then get outside for fun in the sun.

Best TV sales

Improve the view: Sony’s got the 4K TV of your dreams, at a fantastic July 4th discount. (Photo: Amazon)

This Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is the latest from a manufacturer that’s long been at the forefront of top-notch home video. No shocker, then, that the display on this set is dazzlingly vivid and detailed. Originally $1,000, this beauty is available for only $898 for the 4th of July weekend!

Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 is the power behind its true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels are dark. Get ready: It’s going to feel like you’re sitting in the middle of all the action.

This 4K TV includes Google TV with instant access to hundreds of popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and much, much more. It even has built-in Chromecast for slinging videos and music from your phone or tablet to the TV. Also: The remote has a microphone that lets you use Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation. Shoppers are smitten.

“In one word: Awesome. This is the best TV I’ve seen, for an incredible price and considering its features, it’s a steal,” raved a five-star reviewer. “It can be adjusted to give you absolute black even in a dark room; 4K and HDR are amazing…”

Check out more 4th of July TV sales below:

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $320 (was $370), amazon.com

LG OLED55C1PUB C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,400 (was $1,500), amazon.com

Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $400 (was $500), amazon.com

Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,400 (was $1,700), amazon.com

Sony X90J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,398 (was $1,600), amazon.com

Best headphone and earbud sales

Make all your friends jealous — and save $130. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $170, from $300, the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and sturdy bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in a cool Light Blue. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient sound to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts…or just a bit of silence.

“These are the best Beats so far…less bass-heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to an outlet all day long. They can pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days; most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

Check out more 4th of July headphone and earbud sales below:

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $149 (was $300), amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $120 (was $200), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com

Apple AirPods (wireless charging case), $160 (was $199), amazon.com

Apple AirPods Max, $490 (was $549), amazon.com

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com

Otium Wireless Earbuds, $23 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones, $90 (was $130), amazon.com

Best smartphone and tablet sales

The Moto G7 Plus is 40 percent off — down to a mere $150. (Photo: Amazon)

Who said a quality smartphone has to be expensive? Not us! The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — which is on sale for only $150 (was $250) — is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). This Android smartphone, instantly upgradable to Android 10, also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. The Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

“This phone is better than you can imagine…,” raved a savvy Amazon shopper. “Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive…. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device.”

Check out more 4th of July smartphone and tablet sales below:

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB), $699 (was $749), amazon.com

Marvue M10 Tablet, $96 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $179 (was $230), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $545 (was $650), amazon.com

TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $175 (was $250), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $317 (was $350), amazon.com

TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $300 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com

E-Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve, $11 with on-page coupon (was $13), amazon.com

Best gaming sales

At nearly 80 percent off, this game is worth buying in multiples and saving as gifts. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has chopped an incredible $47 off NBA 2K21 for PS4 — it’s down to just 13 bucks this weekend. The game features all 30 NBA teams and players, including Trae Young, Devon Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden and Gordon Hayward.

NBA 2K21 has all the dynamic, vivid gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one (you versus the game itself). For the first time ever, it features WNBA teams as well, with players like Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag and Nneka Ogwumike. Right now, the price is more than right…it’s nuts!

“My son loves this game,” shared a delighted parent. “The players are realistic looking and the commentators are hilarious at times. Overall, I think it’s a great game.”

Check out more 4th of July gaming sales below:

BioShock: The Collection, $19 (was $50), amazon.com

NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $20 (was $70), amazon.com

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $20 (was $40), amazon.com

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $15 (was $40), amazon.com

Godfall (PS5), $39 (was $70), amazon.com

Luna Gaming Controller, $56 (was $70), amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com

Runmus Gaming Headset, $16 (was $43), amazon.com

Madden NFL 21: Next Level Edition (Xbox Series X), $39 (was $70), amazon.com

The Falconeer: Day One Edition (Xbox Series X), $22 (was $40), amazon.com

Outriders Day One Edition (PS5), $43.50 (was $60), amazon.com

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5), $25 (was $60), amazon.com

Best smart-home sales

Open your front door using nothing but your fingerprint. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $150 with on-page coupon (was $200), the eufy by Anker Security Smart Touch Keyless Entry Door Lock recognizes your fingerprint in less than a second, so you never again have to rummage through your bag or pockets for your keys. You don’t even have to remember a passcode. Your fingerprint does the trick. The brand takes your security seriously: it lets you store your fingerprint locally instead of on the cloud, so your identity stays safe and private.

“The more Eufy products I buy, the more impressed I am with the quality,” says one of many five-star shoppers. “…After installing the lock and setting it up, which has to be one of the easiest setups around, I saved the fingerprints for all the members of my family. The fingerprint reader worked flawlessly every time.”

Check out more 4th of July smart-home sales below:

Kamep Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera, $65 (was $130), amazon.com

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender (TL-WA855RE), $17 (was $30), amazon.com

Moen 7594BL Arbor One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet, $289 (was $500), amazon.com

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, $11 with on-page coupon (was $22), amazon.com

Govee 65.6ft Alexa LED Strip Lights, $40 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

Govee 33ft LED Strip Lights, $11 with on-page coupon (was $23), amazon.com

Honeywell Home RCHT8610WF2006/W, T5 Smart Thermostat, $107 (was $151), amazon.com

TanTan Smart Table Lamp, $24 with on-page coupon (was $33), amazon.com

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4 (four-pack), $25 (was $30), amazon.com

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3 (three-pack), $35 (was $45), amazon.com

Best vacuum sales

Grab this brilliant robovac for nearly 40 percent off — and never vacuum again. (Photo: Amazon)

For 4th of July weekend, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) is on sale for just $140 (was $230). Its slim, 2.85-inch tall body glides under furniture seamlessly for a thorough vacuum each time. It’s versatile too: It can transition from hardwood floors to carpet to tile with ease.

The BoostIQ feature makes it “smart” in more ways than one, helping it to automatically increase suction power as needed, and its high-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of run time on a single charge.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to expect … But this is great! I went from having piles of pet hair on the floor to none at all,” wrote a five-star fan. “It is mind-blowing how eufy finds all of this pet hair and dust. My allergies have been reduced by 90 percent. It has truly changed my life and I didn’t need to spend $800-plus.”

Check out more 4th of July vacuum sales below:

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $180), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $124 (was $300), amazon.com

Kenmore 31510 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with on-page coupon (was $259), amazon.com

Goovi Robot Vacuum, $148 (was $210), amazon.com

eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, $320 (was $550), amazon.com

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine, $249 (was $300), amazon.com

ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $32 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com

Best home office sales

Three cheers for the red, white and blue (and orange and pink and every other bold hue). This MacBook Air is $100 off. (Photo: Amazon)

What’s so great about the MacBook Air? Glad you asked! A speedy Apple octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, that’s what. The Apple MacBook Air — on sale for $899 (was $999) — is a sleek and slim speed demon. It’s also super-lightweight at just under three pounds. Pretty too: You can score one of these in Gold, Silver and Apple’s signature Space Gray.

“…I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro… I needed something super light and thin — I can just bring [it] everywhere and slide it in my bag,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me.”

Check out more 4th of July home office sales below:

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $250 with on-page coupon (was $350), amazon.com

Renpho Neck Shoulder Massager, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $150 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com

DamKee Massage Gun, $69 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $110), amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (M1), $1,100 (was $1,299), amazon.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311, $258 (was $499), amazon.com

FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, $130 with on-page coupon (was $160), amazon.com

Truweo Posture Corrector, $12 (was $30), amazon.com

Saiji Laptop Bed Tray Desk, $28 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com

Best kitchen sales

Refresh your kitchen with this luxe Cuisinart set — and save $415. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing cookware set, replace old gear and start fresh, or give an incredible gift, this Cuisinart set is perfect. It has everything you need for easy and creative dinner prep: Two sauce pans, two skillets, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and a steamer. Also stunning: The $415 savings (with on-page coupon). This set is stainless steel and oven-safe up to 550 degrees.

“I absolutely LOVE these pots and pans!” a shopper shared. “They are beautiful in appearance, have some weight to them but not too much, and are made extremely well. The handles to the pans are so comfortable, unlike many pans I’ve used before.”

Check out more 4th of July kitchen sales below:

Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher, $16 (was $30), amazon.com

Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer, $72 (was $145), amazon.com

Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Bayco 9 Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers, $41 (was $50), amazon.com

Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill, $38 (was $50), amazon.com

Ninja Personal Blender, $49 (was $70), amazon.com

Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $10 (was $15), amazon.com

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com

Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $10 (was $18), amazon.com

Best beauty sales

Your delicate under-eye skin will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

If the past year hasn’t been kind to your eyes, now you can turn back the clock. This under-eye cream tackles signs of aging and exhaustion (puffiness, wrinkles, dullness — you know the story) and the formula is free of parabens, mineral oil, and fragrances. It’s also allergy-tested and super gentle.

“OMG, this really is amazing!” says a thrilled reviewer. “I have used many eye creams over the last 40 years, and this one works within a few days, and really helps eliminate crows feet around the eye area. I honestly think that it has taken at least five years off my face!…”

Check out more 4th of July beauty sales below:

Sdara Rose Quartz Roller, $10 (was $20), amazon.com

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $38.50 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $25 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $11 (was $19), amazon.com

Tweezer Guru Precision Slant Eyebrow Tweezers, $6 (was $15), amazon.com

Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo, $25 (was $32), amazon.com

Naturewell Retinol Advanced Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body, $17 (was $23), amazon.com

Anti Aging Serum 3-Pack for Face, $20 (was $25), amazon.com

Belei by Amazon: Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $19), amazon.com

Best style sales

Leggings with a pocket for your cards, keys and phone — genius. (Photo: Amazon)

We can’t overstate the importance of a great pair of leggings: They’re perfect for so many occasions and can take you from couch to gym to real world effortlessly. But the super-popular Ewedoos leggings are a cut above. They have a flattering high waist, an oversized pocket (!), and a leg-lengthening ankle crop.

“These leggings are amazing!” a shopper declared. “They are so comfy and soft…. They are also squat proof! They don’t roll at the waistband AT ALL. Stop second guessing and get these!!”

Check out more 4th of July style sales below:

Leggings Depot Leggings, $10 (was $30), amazon.com

Cthh leggings, $16 (was $30), amazon.com

Prettygarden Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $30 (was $37), amazon.com

a.Jesdani Women’s Button Down, $35 (was $50), amazon.com

Korsis Women’s Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $32 (was $47), amazon.com

Ewedoos Women’s Yoga Pants, $17 (was $27), amazon.com

Milumia Women’s Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $32 (was $44), amazon.com

Best health and wellness sales

Get some movement in without even getting up. (Photo: Amazon)

No need to head to the gym to break a sweat — in fact, you don’t even have to get off the couch. This mini bike fits under a desk or next to your favorite place to lounge so that you can get a workout in while doing the things you already do, like working, watching TV, or just hanging out. It’s super quiet, has multiple resistances, and even tracks how many calories you burn, strides you take, and distance you traveled. Genius!

“I’m down 30 pounds in 7 months and feeling GREAT!” a shopper declared. “This helped me build stamina and lose weight after a 4-year illness. I couldn’t do very hard exercises so I got two of these — one for work and one for home. I average 50 miles a day and when I’m home watching TV or working I make sure I’m using it. I have convinced multiple coworkers to buy these and now our corporate gym is selling them on campus. This is absolutely SILENT and it will literally be a deal breaker on accepting any future jobs if I can’t have this at my desk. I can’t believe the difference in how I feel.”

Check out more 4th of July health and wellness sales below:

Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Dakota Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, $17 (was $25), amazon.com

Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Extra Strength Vitamins for Hair, Skin & Nails, $11 (was $18), amazon.com

VYBE Percussion Massage Gun, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Purell TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $33 (was $109), amazon.com

Wecolor 100 Pcs Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks, $8 (was $13), amazon.com

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $34 (was $38), amazon.com

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, $32 (was $37), amazon.com

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $230 (was $290), amazon.com

Disposable Face Masks, $7 (was $10), amazon.com

Lysol, Disinfectant Spray, $7 (was $11), amazon.com

Best mattress and bedding sales

Supportive and soothing, like a good bedmate should be. (Photo: Amazon)

Soft to the touch but firm for the neck, these pillows are made from a plush poly-soybean fiber blend. They’re totally vegan, great for side-sleepers, back-sleepers and stomach-sleepers, and sold as a pair for just $33 ((normally $58)! More than 3,700 five-star reviewers can’t be wrong.

“These pillows are wonderful!” one shopper shared. “I had neck pain every morning from sleeping on pillows with no support. With these, I don’t have to constantly readjust myself to find a comfortable position. They are soft yet firm and provide excellent support.”

Check out more 4th of July bedding sales below:

Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket, $28 (was $60), amazon.com

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Premium Cotton Blanket, $24 (was $38), amazon.com

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, $55 (was $65), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow, $24 (was $31), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com

Best pet sales

Treat your g’boy to a special down-home delight. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re a pet parent, you know how important it is to ensure that your pups are eating right. While most puppy snacks are loaded with preservatives, dyes and all sorts of nasties, these bites from Amazon in-house brand Wag are made (in the USA) with chicken as the very first ingredient. For the 4th of July, they’re down to $8 from $14, with the on-page coupon.

“My dog is in love with these,” a shopper declared. “Normally she shares her treats when her dog friends come over but not these. If I give them to her friends, she takes them away from them and gobbles them up!”

Check out more 4th of July pet sales below:

Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $9 (was $25), amazon.com

Rachael Ray Nutrish Dog Treats, $6 (was $14), amazon.com

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Milk-Bone MaroSnacks Dog Treats, $7 (was $12), amazon.com

Potaroma 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls, $11 (was $15), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

