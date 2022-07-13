“We make millions with this business” – Suspect reveals how they defraud POS operators, business owners with fake bank alerts in Oyo

A 45-yearold man, Adewale Adesanya, who swindled Point of Sale (POS) operators and business owners with fake bank alerts in Ibadan, has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command.

The suspect, who resides at No 7, Awosika Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan, was nabbed with four bottles of a champagne brand, Dom Perignom, valued at N117,900 each, which he bought with fake alerts.

Adesanya, who confessed to the crime while being paraded before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, said that they bought goods worth millions of naira with fake alerts they generated with an application on their phones.

The suspect said the last transaction he did which exposed him was about N185,000, for which he generated a fake alert for a POS operator in Ibadan. The Daily Trust reports

“I cannot lie again. It is true we are doing the business. We have an application we use to generate fake alerts for POS operators. I am not the only one doing it. My second person fled when he heard I was arrested. We make millions of naira with this business. The last one I did was N185,000.” he said.

Adesanya claimed that his colleague in business trained him in the fraudulent act.