We ’ll create enabling business environment in Oyo, says acting gov

Promises adequate impetus to industridictional sector

Oyo State Acting Governor, Bayo Lawal, yesterday, said that the state government would continue to create an enabling business environment for human and material capital to thrive.

The acting governor, who stated this at the 39th yearly general meeting and presentation of the 2021 yearly report and accounts of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) held in Ibadan, promised adequate impetus to the industrial sector in the state.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the acting governor further told MAN that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration had witnessed significant improvement in investors’ confidence and investment outlook despite the current national challenges.

He said that through partnerships and collaborations with federal security agencies, the present administration in the state had made significant investments in safeguarding the life and property of everyone within the boundaries of Oyo State.

Lawal, therefore, urged MAN to come up with a robust policy that will promote manufacturing and industrial growth in the country.

Meanwhile, Chairman of MAN, Oyo/Osun/Ekiti State’s branch, Mr. Lanre Popoola, commended the responsiveness of the Oyo State government to MAN’S advocacy drive under the state it covers, adding that Oyo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives has continued to maintain agreement of a 70 per cent discount on haulage for manufactured products.