“We killed Nkemdili because our deity needed virgin’s blood” – Suspected ritualist confesses

One of the suspected ritualists who allegedly killed a young girl, Nkemdili Eze, in Enugu state, said the girl was sacrificed because their deity needed the blood of a virgin to be powerful.

The suspect, identified simply as Agbo, made the confessional statement shortly after he was caught by the neighborhood personnel in connection with the crime, bioreports reports.

The suspect said that Ifeanyi Onyishi, a native doctor, ordered him to bring Nkemdili to him for the sacrifice after he recommended her. The suspect and his accomplice, Ifeanyi Onyishi, also known as Aro bi n’agu, were both burned to death by an angry mob.

The Neighbourhood official quoted late Agbo as saying;